Bruce W. Veale, 61

Bruce Wayne Veale, 61 of St. Joseph passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:46 PM

Bruce was born on March 6, 1959 in St. Joseph, Mo, to the late Charles and Marilyn Veale.

He was a proud graduate of Lafayette High School where he was an accomplished athlete and excelled in football and wrestling. He then attended Missouri Western State College.

He was an avid woodworker and devoted papa. He would give the shirt off of his back and acted in service to others.

Bruce served his country on active duty in the United States Navy and later in the 139th Tactical Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard.

He was a corrections officer in Leavenworth, KS.

Bruce was a member of the American Legion Post, 287 in Savannah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt; Shirley Schultz.

Bruce is survived by his fiance'; Jana Cook, children; Mark and Alex (Cassandra) Veale, Elizabeth (Zachary) Nichols, Kelly and Corey (Becca) Cook, fourteen grand children, brother; Mike Veale, sister; Leigh Ann Pray, and aunt; Janet Ritchheart.

Bruce has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date and a private inurnment will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
