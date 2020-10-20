Bryan Lee "Lump" Johnson, 47, of St Joseph, passed away Friday October 16, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born July 25, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Pamela & Roy "Buster" Johnson. He worked at Triumph foods in production. Bryan enjoyed fishing, KC Chiefs football and shooting pool with his brother and nephews. Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Roy "Buster" Johnson, paternal Grandparents, Roy Sr. and Katherin Johnson and maternal grandparents, Clifford and Laura Guyer. He is survived by mother, Pamela Guyer, daughters, Tylee and Abigail Johnson, brother, Shane Johnson, sister, Adelpha Kretzer and numerous nieces and nephews. Bryan will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the FOP Hall in St. Joseph. Memorials are requested to the Bryan Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com