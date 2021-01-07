Clear
Bryton Daniel Lee Bohon, 27

Bryton (D Jay) Daniel Lee Bohon 27, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 6:08 PM

Bryton (D Jay) Daniel Lee Bohon 27, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born July 30, 1993 in St. Joseph, MO. He was working in mobile security with Securitas Security Service. He had a huge heart and was a lover of all animals and enjoyed working. Survivors include his parents Chrystal and John Szuba, Saint Joseph, MO, a brother Dalton Szuba, a sister Jenica Bohon, his maternal grandmother Marsha Jenkins of St. Joseph, MO, his girlfriend Brandy Watson of the home, her 2 children and many other family members and many friends. A Celebration of life will be 5-7 PM Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials, in lieu flowers or gifts, are requested to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

