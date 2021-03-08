Clear
Buster L. Mosier, 82

Buster L. Mosier, 82, of rural St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 4:06 PM

Buster L. Mosier, 82, of rural St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. He was born March 15, 1938 in St. Joseph, son of Grace and Raymond Mosier. Buster married Carolyn Culbertson on March 8, 1963. He retired from the Department of Agriculture as a Grain Inspector. Buster's hobbies included hunting and fishing, collecting guns, watching westerns, and working word searches. Buster was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Mosier, mother, Grace Mosier-Brushwood, and son, David Mosier. Survivors include, wife, Carolyn Mosier of the home, daughters, Becky Brozovich of Moberly, Kathy Linder of St. Joseph, and son, Steve (Jan) Mosier of St. Joseph, sister, LaDonna (Stacey) Wells of Trimble, MO, his granddaughter that he helped raise from the age 2, Tonya Mosier-Etherton, and other grandchildren, Amy Miller, Melissa Davidson, Lacey Brozovich, Jimmy Martinez, and Andrea Reno, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Buster has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the United Cerebral Palsy.

