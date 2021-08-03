Byron Dee Myers, 86

Byron joined the heavenly choir July 12, 2021. He was born October 27, 1934, at home on south 10th Street, in St. Joseph MO where he lived his entire life. And what a life he lived! He graduated from Central High School 1953, graduated from St. Joseph Junior College and Northwest MO University. He married Phyllis Anne (Yost) in 1956. Byron taught vocal music at Central High School and started the Broadway musical productions there. He received the Outstanding Educator Award from the St. Joseph School District. He was ordained by the Disciples of Christ Christian Church, serving as a Director of Music, Education and Youth, and Associate Pastor. He was also a soloist at the Temple of Adath Joseph Synagogue for 23 years. He was the owner of Power Tools Co, Inc., Midland Distributing Co, Myers Family Music and Belt Antique Mall- all in St. Joseph. He served as President of the Allied Arts Council, President of the St. Joseph Symphony Board, President of Town Hall Center (Missouri Theatre acquisition corporation that saved the theatre) and a member of Shriners International through Moila for over 50 years. He was the founder & director of championship internationally competing choruses with SPEBSQSA and Barbershop Harmony Society- The Pony Expressmen, The American Barberboys and Voices of America. He was also a founder & director of the St. Joseph Sweet Adelines internationally competing chorus. All of his choruses were known for their innovative, musical excellence. Byron was a member of 3 District Championship Quartets and selected for the Central States Barbershop Hall of Fame. He was proud of his quartet, The Four Kippers serving on a 3-week USO Tour in Guam, Okinawa Japan and the Philippines, during the Vietnam War. He was a musical mentor, educator and coach of numerous choruses and quartets, all over the United States, Canada and Australia. Byron was the International Membership Chairman and Workshop Intensive Chairman for the international barbershop organization. Mayor Bill Falkner presented Byron with the Mayor's Extraordinary Lifetime Achievement Award for the Arts in 2010. He was designated as "20 Who Count" in St. Joseph, VP of the Northwest MO, Missouri Arts Council. He was elected to the St. Joseph City Council and served as Deputy Mayor from 2010-2014. He was named as Distinguished Alumni of MO Western State University. He was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Byron and Marguerite (Talley) Myers; his brother, Michael A Myers & sister-in-law, Sue (Gibson) Myers, and nephew, Zac Nothhouse.

Survivors are his wife, Phyllis, Daughter Dee Ann Vestal (Mike), Son Byron II (Carol), grandchildren- Josh Heckman, Patrick Lile (Sara), Allison Johnston (Matt), Mia Myers and Joey Myers; great-grandchildren- Tyson, Emery, Truman, & Weston Lile, Elizabeth Heckman, Marley & Ryker Johnston; his sister Lacyne Nothhouse (Bob). He has several nieces, nephews and cousins. His family was very important to him and he lovingly served as patriarch to us all.

Byron was a wise and talented man who worked hard to make things better for others- his family, his students, his customers, his church members, his choral groups, his city, strangers he met and audience members all over the world, but especially the young adults through 50 years with The New Generation Singers. He continued to help others realize their potential, maximize their talents, encourage, counsel, educate and demonstrate the power of kindness, the importance of knowing better to do better. His life included priceless adventures that we shared all over the world. Our gift was having this man, who was larger than life, in our lives. To us all, he was "The Man, The Myth, The Legend." While we now miss him, we all have the opportunity to allow his principals, his talents and teachings to live on as his legacy.

Help us celebrate his life- Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where friends may call after 1:00 P.M. Sunday. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The New Generation Singers, c/o Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 8790, St. Joseph, Missouri 64508-8790. To view Public Livestream please visit www.aumcfamily.org/livestream. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.