Byron F. McManus, 77, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Cameron Hospital.

Byron was born on August 22, 1941 to Bernard August and Rita Celestia (Waller) McManus in St. Joseph and spent his life in Clarksdale. After graduating from Clarksdale High School. he served his country in the US Army Reserve from which he was honorably discharged.

On October 9, 1965, Byron married Nancy Corbin at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Hurlinger, Missouri; they celebrated 53 years of marriage. He was a farmer his entire life as well as a carpenter; he also worked at the Public Water Supply District #1 in DeKalb County, from which he retired after 28 years. Byron was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and the Clarksdale Lion's Club.

He enjoyed anything having to do with John Deere and was a meticulous observer and recorder of the weather. He enjoyed his grandchildren and being around and talking to people in general.

Byron was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: his wife, Nancy; daughters, Dreana (Craig) Steiner of Maysville, Missouri and Shaundel (Mark) Finch of Kidder, Missouri; grandchildren, Laci (Wes) Bestgen, Brandon, Blaine, Trent, Reid Steiner; Erin (Patrick) Gibbons, Jill (Colin) Graham, Somers and Clay Finch; great-grandson, Wyatt Bestgen, who is expected in September; brother, Darrel (Beulah) McManus; sister, RoseMarie (Dennis) Hercules; cousins, Andrew (Glenda) and Thomas (Tobi) McManus, Ali McManus; aunt, Marilyn Vette and numerous cousins, family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM Monday, July 15, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Interment following at St. Mary's Cemetery at Hurlinger.

Visitation commencing after Noon on Sunday, July 14, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the family receiving friends from 2:00 to 4:00. Parish Rosary prayed at 4:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Donate Life America (Byron was a 36 year kidney recipient) or St. Mary's Cemetery.