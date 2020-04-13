Byron J. Waller

1927-2020

Byron J. Waller, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Clarksdale, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at a local healthcare facility.

He was born September 5, 1927 in Stewartsville, Missouri to Frederick C. and Leona Bee (Shackelford) Waller.

Byron married Grace L. Gaylord September 27, 1947. They were married for 56 years. He later married Rita (Bollinger) Swartz in 2005. She survives of the home.

Byron graduated from Stewartsville High School in 1945 then served in the Army Air Force in California. He retired from farming and as a Rural Letter Carrier, a position he held for 27 years.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Gaylord; parents, Fred and Leona (Shackelford) Waller; infant daughter, Barbara; sons-in-law, Charles Roster and LeRoy Montoya; brothers, Owen and Robert F.

Additional survivors include daughters, Andrea Barton, Bea Roster, Peggy Elliott (Lynn), Byrona Meyer (Marvin), Jennifer Montoya; grandchildren, Jeff and Jake Conley, Manuel Montoya, Kim Wisdom, Kristina Farley (Eric), Dwayne Barton, Jr. (Meadow), John Roster (Sheri), Jessica Elliott; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Williams (Larry), Dustin Wisdom, Meryl Homoky (Taylor), Madeline McCampbell, Sofia Farley, Claire Barton; Gannon, Greysen, Griffin Roster; great-great grandson, Boston Jacob Phillips; step-children, Susan McFee (Garry), Gary Swartz (Brenda) and their families, Ashley Putnam (Craig), Lincoln, Reid, Caitlyn McFee, Whitney Mohesky (Jared), Holly and Clayton Swartz; three nieces and one nephew.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Joyce Raye Patterson 50 Plus Center. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.