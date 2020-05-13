Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Byron Jung, 86

Visitation: Monday, May 11th, 2020 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. 4503 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Funeral Mass: Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 10:00 @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. ■ Interment: Interment with Military Honors to follow the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Posted: May 13, 2020 10:27 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Byron Jung, 86, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, May 7, 2020.

Byron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sarretta of the home, brother Wilfred (Joann), sons Danny, Thomas (Darla), Jeff (Cheryl), Michael, Tim and Todd, daughter Carrie, grandchildren Jacob (Mary), Sarah (Raymond), Mathew, Christopher, Jada, Corey, Nate (Rebecca), Ashley (Eric), Chase, and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ada and brother Marvin.

Byron was born in Cosby, MO. He graduated from Savannah High School - Class of 1951. He served honorably in the Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. He married Sarretta Clark in 1959. He retired from Southwestern Bell after 43 years of service and was past President of The Telephone Pioneers. Byron was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus (Council 571) and past President of St. Patrick's Holy Name Society. Byron was a founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

Visitation is Monday, May 11, 2020, 1 - 7 P.M. The family will receive friends 4 - 7 P.M.

Mass of Resurection at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Tuesday, May 12th at 10:00 A.M. Internment and military honors to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Skies were cloudy over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some very light rain that has moved into the area. More rain and thunderstorm chances are possible as we head into Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories