Byron Jung, 86, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, May 7, 2020.

Byron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sarretta of the home, brother Wilfred (Joann), sons Danny, Thomas (Darla), Jeff (Cheryl), Michael, Tim and Todd, daughter Carrie, grandchildren Jacob (Mary), Sarah (Raymond), Mathew, Christopher, Jada, Corey, Nate (Rebecca), Ashley (Eric), Chase, and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ada and brother Marvin.

Byron was born in Cosby, MO. He graduated from Savannah High School - Class of 1951. He served honorably in the Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. He married Sarretta Clark in 1959. He retired from Southwestern Bell after 43 years of service and was past President of The Telephone Pioneers. Byron was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus (Council 571) and past President of St. Patrick's Holy Name Society. Byron was a founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

Visitation is Monday, May 11, 2020, 1 - 7 P.M. The family will receive friends 4 - 7 P.M.

Mass of Resurection at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Tuesday, May 12th at 10:00 A.M. Internment and military honors to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.