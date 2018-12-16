C. Wade Steele February 03, 1925 - December 16, 2018

C. Wade Steele, 93, of Des Moines, IA and former longtime resident of Maryville, MO, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, IA.

Wade was born in Gentry County, MO, on February 3, 1925. His parents were Curtis DeWit and Jewel (Jones) Steele, and they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife, Celia; 2 sisters, Betty Steele, in infancy, and Marjorie Wheeler; and his brother, Glenn Steele, in infancy.

Wade moved to Maryville at age 16, and later graduated from Horace Mann High School. On March 9, 1947, Wade was united in marriage to Celia F. Birkenholz in Maryville. They were married for 55 years before her death in 2002.

He proudly served his country during World War II in the US Navy, serving in the South Pacific.

Wade and Celia lived many years in Maryville, and a few years in Defiance, OH, for his job. They moved to Iowa in 2000.

Wade was the parts manager for several years at the former Ladd Motors in Maryville. He retired as a supervisor with ANR Pipeline, after over 30 years with the company.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, and later transferred his membership to the Epworth United Methodist Church, Des Moines. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, and a former member of the Maryville Country Club.

His is survived by his 2 daughters, Cinda (Enrique) Muruato, Eldon, MO, and Linda (Ray) Posey, Des Moines, IA; 1 sister, Marylee (Harold) VanSickle, Maryville; 5 grandchildren, Cecilia Muruato, Nantes, FR, Antonio (Laura) Muruato , Houston, TX, Wade Posey, Des Moines, IA, Tiffany VanMeer, Des Moines, IA, and Jennifer Posey, Ft. Dodge, IA; 6 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help establish a fund in Wade’s name to donate to a charity chosen at a later date.