Caleb Timothy Hon, 17, of Smithville, MO and Parkville, MO passed away August 23, 2020.

He was born on February 26, 2003. Caleb was a Life Scout with Boy Scout Troop #393 and was in the Park Hill South High Marching Band. Caleb was an all around musician, enjoyed working on cars and just loved life. He was very talented, bright, artistic and was an outstanding young man with an infectious smile who never met a stranger. Caleb had a strong faith and loved praying with and spending time with his family.

Caleb was preceded in death by his sisters Callie and Cameron; Papa Jerry; Grandpa Weasel; Grandpa Jerry; Grandma Gladie; Grandma Rose; and cousin Ashley.

He is survived by his parents Ben and Heather Hon and Melissa and Jeremy Metheny; brothers, Cole and Clayton Hon; grandparents, Lydia and Robert Polansky, Brenda and Mark Henley, Duke and Diane Hon, Ron and Denise Cole, Jasper and Nancy Montaleone; great-grandparents, Dickie Hon, Ola Hicks and Carl Murray; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Rosary 5:30 p.m. with Visitation from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Private Family Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Smithville.

The family would like to invite you to gather in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 28th for a funeral procession to the Graveside at Resurrection Cemetery.