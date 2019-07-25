Wathena, Kansas Calep Davis, 94, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.

Calep was born on July 30, 1924 in Sparks, Kansas to Frank & Pearl Mac (Collins) Davis.

He was a member of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII. Calep was also a member of the American Legion Post #161 & the VFW Post #5531 of Wathena, Kansas. He was a heavy equipment operator & a farmer.

Calep married Helen Atwood on July 15, 1946. She preceded him in death on July 23, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents, six brothers & sisters.

Survivors; children, Kay Denny, Frances Zacklene, Warren Davis (Glenda),

Ruth Davis, Carl Davis (Rhonda), & Donna Davis (Floyd)

16 grandchildren & 17 great-grandchildren

Sister, Lola Mae Hatfield

Brother-in-law, Harry Mueller

Numerous nieces & nephews

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, 1 hour prior to service. Friends may call after 12 noon Friday.

Burial: Iola Cemetery, Sparks, Kansas., where there will be military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post #161.

Memorials: DoniphanCounty Ambulance Fund or the Wathena EMS.

www.harmanrohde.com