Calep Davis, 94, of Wathena, Kansas

Posted: Jul 25, 2019
Posted By: Maria Cary

Wathena, Kansas Calep Davis, 94, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.

Calep was born on July 30, 1924 in Sparks, Kansas to Frank & Pearl Mac (Collins) Davis.

He was a member of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII. Calep was also a member of the American Legion Post #161 & the VFW Post #5531 of Wathena, Kansas. He was a heavy equipment operator & a farmer.

Calep married Helen Atwood on July 15, 1946. She preceded him in death on July 23, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his parents, six brothers & sisters.

Survivors; children, Kay Denny, Frances Zacklene, Warren Davis (Glenda),
Ruth Davis, Carl Davis (Rhonda), & Donna Davis (Floyd)
16 grandchildren & 17 great-grandchildren
Sister, Lola Mae Hatfield
Brother-in-law, Harry Mueller
Numerous nieces & nephews

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, 1 hour prior to service. Friends may call after 12 noon Friday.
Burial: Iola Cemetery, Sparks, Kansas., where there will be military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post #161.
Memorials: DoniphanCounty Ambulance Fund or the Wathena EMS.
