Calvin L. Hair, 67

Calvin L. Hair, 67 of Savannah, Mo, died April 2, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 1:44 PM

Calvin L. Hair, 67 of Savannah, Mo, died April 2, 2021 at his home after a lengthy illness. Calvin was born October 17, 1953 in Ransom KS to Orville and Willa (Snodgrass) Hair.

He was a graduate of Ransom High School and Cleveland Chiropractic College.

He served in the Kansas National Guard from 1986 to 1990 and was honorably discharged. He owned and operated Hair Chiropractic Clinic in Plainville KS; retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church and the Savannah Lions Club.

He married Jeanette Sommer on January 1, 1998 in Oregon, MO, and together they moved to Savannah in 2012.

Preceding him in death was his wife Jeanette in December of 2020, his father, infant sister, and a granddaughter.

Survivors include children Matthew Hair of Wichita, KS, Christopher Hair of Lawton, OK, Lisa Jordan and husband MJ of Emporia, KS, Alaura Leff of Wichita, KS, and Patrick Crain and wife Karine of Overland Park, KS; his mother Willa Hair of Hays, KS; six grandchildren; two brothers Melvin Hair and wife Loretta of Brownell, KS; Arlan Hair and wife Ellen of Pratt, KS; a sister Juliana Wagner of Ness City, KS; sister-in-law Alda Sommer of Oregon, MO; other relatives and friends.

Calvin enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. He loved to help out the local 4-H Club with their projects and was a mentor and friend to many.

Memorial contributions to the Savannah United Methodist Church or to the Andrew County 4-H would be appreciated.

Joint memorial services for Calvin and his wife Jeanette will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1:30 pm at the Savannah United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Inurnment with Military honors will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Oregon, MO. Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

