Calvin C. Henry, Jr., 70

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 2:08 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Calvin C. Henry, Jr.
1949-2020

Calvin C. Henry, Jr., 70, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
He was born December 30, 1949 in Maryville, Missouri.
Calvin married his high school sweetheart from 50 years ago, Deborah Schnuerle May 27, 2006; she survives of the home.
He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Loveland, Colorado.
Calvin was an avid hunter and devoted much of his life to leading guided hunting trips in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. He loved every aspect of the sport. He took so much pride in respecting the process, from the initial hunt, down to processing the meat into various forms, so he could share with his loved ones. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning and watching old westerns.
He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin C. Henry, Sr.; brothers, Michael Henry, Jeffrey Henry and sister, Laurie Henry.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Debbie; mother, Marcia Nelson-Henry; daughters, Kim Tinkle (Jack), Carry Henry (Kellee Richardson); step-daughter, Angie Searles; step-sons, Jack Carl (Amanda), Jeremy Searles, Jason Searles (Darcie), Jeff Carl; grandchildren, Joseph Searles, who he raised and 6 other grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Jennifer Wiederholt, Shelly Windham (Larry), Cindy Cline (Randy), and extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Celebration of Life at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

