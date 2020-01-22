Clear
Calvin Eugene "John" Emery, 59

Calvin Eugene “John” Emery, 59, of Maryville, MO passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2020 at the Mosaic Health Care in Maryville, MO.

John was born January 14, 1961 in Maryville, MO.

He was a graduate of Tarkio High School, Tarkio, MO.

He was a man with many disabilities, and in spite of these he was a happy not bitter person. He would say that his disabilities do not control him, he controlled them.

His hobby was working on the internal works of computers.

He would travel to many different states, living for a time in some.

As per his wishes his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. John was loved by some but will be missed by many.

Memorials to help with his final expenses can be directed to Stephanie Marsh, 211 Manning Street, Burlington Junction, MO 64428 or to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO.

