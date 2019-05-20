Calvin Robinson Jr. January 5, 1925 - May 20, 2019

Calvin Robinson Jr. 94, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home. He was born January 5, 1925 in Faucett, MO, son of the late Loraine and Calvin Robinson Sr. He graduated from Faucett High School, and married Mary Jo O'Conner on June 23, 1945. He served in the Army and is a veteran of the World War II. He retired after 30 years of service from Boehringer Ingelheim. He enjoyed going to auctions, restoring furniture, and farming, and he was a Christian. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Thomas Dale Robinson and Patrick Eugene Robinson, grandparents who raised him, Clarence & Vena Rose, great grandson, Ryan Douglas Pinson, and brother, Marlin Robinson. Survivors include: wife, Mary Jo Robinson of the home, granddaughters, Kristie (Doug) Pinson and Holly (Terry) Soule, grandson, Jeff Robinson of Faucett, MO, great grandson, Christopher (Amber) Pinson, great-great granchildren, Noah & Wrigley, brother C.H. Robinson, and daughter in law Dixie Robinson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 10:00 am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Greg Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Halleck Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter, the Noyes Home, or Charity of Donor's Choice.