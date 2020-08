Camellia Ann McMaster

1948-2020

Camellia Ann McMaster, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.

She was born March 6, 1948 in Carrollton, Missouri to Charles and Venita (Shover) Newkam.

Camellia was preceded in death by her son, James Naverit; and parents.

Survivors include children, Ebbie McLaughlin, Carlos Canfield; extended family and friends.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com