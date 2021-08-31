Cameron Dean Vaughn, 28, of Lathrop, passed away August 16, 2021. Cameron was born February 13, 1993 to Timothy Vaughn and Kimberley Stricker Vaughn.
Cameron was a 2011 graduate of Cameron High School. He was employed by Pilot Truck Stop working in maintenance for the past seven years.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Dorothy Stricker.
Cameron is survived by: father Timothy (Larena) Vaughn, Raymore, MO; mother Kimberley R. Vaughn, St. Joseph, MO; brothers, Caleb Vaughn, St. Joseph, MO, Christian Vigrass, St. Joseph, MO; sister, Kendall Randall, St. Joseph, MO; paternal grandparents, Ernie & Rita Vaughn, Lathrop, MO; paternal aunt and uncle Melissa & Scott Scholljegerdes, Gladstone, MO; maternal aunt Wendy (Lawrence) Coffey, Springfield, MO; maternal uncle Mark (Christel) Stricker, Germany; many cousins.
Services will be 1:30 PM Sunday August 22, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation one hour prior to the service 12:30-1:30 PM. Inurnment Oak Church Cemetery, Amity, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
