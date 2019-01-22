Cameron L. “Cam” Mason, 23, of Virginia and formerly of Weston, MO passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach. Cameron was born June 10, 1995 in Kansas City, KS to Paul Joseph Blakley and April Lynn Mason-Carter. He attended West Platte R-II High School and the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston; and more recently, was a member of the London Bridge Baptist Church in Virginia. Cameron served in the U.S. Navy for 5 years, and during that time, was a coach for the Navy youth group football, basketball, and baseball teams. He earned the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. Cameron’s grandmother April Lucille Mason was instrumental in his love and participation in scouting. He began his progression through scouting at the early age of 5, and as a member of Boy Scout Troop #249 in Weston, Cameron achieved scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. He also served as a camp counselor at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation in Osceola, MO for 4 years, where he was a Keeper of the Sacred Bundle in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Cameron was a charismatic person who loved people and endeavored to inspire everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his grandmother April Lucille “Nana” Mason. Cameron is survived by: his parents; his stepfather DeMarco Carter; stepmother Joyce Blakley; siblings Domonique Mason, Raven carter, Briasia Carter, Legand Carter, Preston Blakley, Jackson Blakley; stepdaughter Lily Mason; nephew Messiah Hudson; goddaughter Laralynn Vaughn; grandparents Sharon Carter and William Riley, James and Brenda Rush, William Blakley and Valerie Bowen, and Donna Barnes; uncles and cousins Tyler, Devan, Joshua, Dusty, Dillon, Kylee, Samantha, Alexis, and Tara; aunts Annette Blakley, Becky Susuico and Sherrie Craig, Holly and Jason Vaughn and Dawn Smith; and numerous friends and extended family. Following cremation, a visitation will be held 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 25, 2019; followed by a 7:00 p.m. memorial service at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston, MO. Memorial contributions can be given to the Ewing Sarcoma Foundation or to Freda Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care of Tidewater in Virginia Beach, VA.