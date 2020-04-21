Cami Marie Ramierez, 53

Cami Marie Ramirez

January 11, 1967 - April 18, 2020

Cami Marie Ramirez 53, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born January 11, 1967 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Edith & Edgar Parker. She worked at Saxton Nursing home as a CNA & CMT. Cami is survived by sons Cameron and Brandon Parker, brothers, Randy (Susan), William and Ronald Parker, and sister, Haddie Parker, and four grandchildren. Viewing and register book available 2-6pm Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Cami Ramirez memorial fund in care of the Funeral Home or funeral fund at her obituary on www.ruppfuneral.com