Candy Battreall, 74

Candy Battreall, 74

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:47 AM

Candy Battreall, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
On April 4, 1947 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Raymond and Velma (Harrison) Foster.
Candy graduated from Central High School in 1965. She later went back to Missouri Western State University to fulfill her dream of being a nurse in 1995 at the age of 48. In 2017, she retired as the Director of Nursing at Gower Convalescent Center.
She married Charlie Battreall on April 10, 1971. He survives of the home.
Candy was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Candy also enjoyed traveling, dancing, chocolate and Coca-Cola.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband; sons, CJ (Kelli Kerr), RJ (Ollie Benbrook), and Hutch Battreall (Aron); grandchildren, Gaige, Kain, Lexi, Taylor, Lindsey; brother, Russell Foster (Janet Collier); extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gower Convalescent Center for all their years of love and caring.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Gower Convalescent Center, 323 US-169, Gower, Missouri 64454 or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 2618 Seneca St, St Joseph, Missouri 64507.

