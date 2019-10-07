Candy's Obituary
Candy Elaine Smith 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home. She was born August 15, 1969 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Joyce & Louis Smith Sr. She was a Homemaker, who was an artist, and enjoyed painting. She was also a loving grandmother. Candy was preceded in death by her parents, son, Brian Smith, and brother, Little Louie Smith. Survivors include husband, Larry Osborn of the home, children: Joseph Finch, Wesley Whitten, Tanetta Smith, Joel (Michelle) Jones, and Tiffany Osborn, grandchildren, Harper, Madison, and Maleki Finch, brother, Louis Smith Jr., sisters, Helena Smith, Molly Smith, Nadine Smith, Bonnie Smith, and Sherry Smith, and her best friend, Rosetta O'Neal. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Celebration of Candy's life at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Chapel, Pastor Scott Jensen officiating. Memorials are requested to the Candy Smith Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
