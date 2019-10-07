Clear

Candy Elaine Smith 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday, October 08, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Celebration of Life Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday, October 08, 2019 2:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Candy's Obituary
Candy Elaine Smith 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home. She was born August 15, 1969 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Joyce & Louis Smith Sr. She was a Homemaker, who was an artist, and enjoyed painting. She was also a loving grandmother. Candy was preceded in death by her parents, son, Brian Smith, and brother, Little Louie Smith. Survivors include husband, Larry Osborn of the home, children: Joseph Finch, Wesley Whitten, Tanetta Smith, Joel (Michelle) Jones, and Tiffany Osborn, grandchildren, Harper, Madison, and Maleki Finch, brother, Louis Smith Jr., sisters, Helena Smith, Molly Smith, Nadine Smith, Bonnie Smith, and Sherry Smith, and her best friend, Rosetta O'Neal. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Celebration of Candy's life at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Chapel, Pastor Scott Jensen officiating. Memorials are requested to the Candy Smith Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

The weather to start the week is going to be very nice for this time of year. After starting the day with temperatures in the 40s, sunny skies will warm us up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. This weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with an equally nice day expected.
