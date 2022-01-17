Captain Robert C. Smith, Retired (SJPD), 83

To say he was stubborn and ornery might be understatements to those who knew him best. But when Bob slowly slipped away from his wife, Venetha, of 61 years on a chilly December morning in St. Joseph, peaceful and resigned was the father of two sons.

Robert Smith was born October 22, 1938 to Charles and Hazel Smith in Atchison, Kansas. He met his love, raised a family and built a career in St. Joseph. At Lafayette, he fostered a lifelong love of wood working and ROTC. The all of 5’ graduate soon found himself moving up in the world, literally, to a 6’2” a year later, an Army guardsman and new recruit to the St. Joseph Police Department.

That 25-year career involved a lot of cases; headliners like murders and drug raids, leading Bob to adopt a quote from a southern governor, “Some people belong in the jail. Some people belong under the jail.” Now, his blue family would understand this sentiment, but make no mistake, if Bob was anything as a peace officer, he was just.

In a stress filled job, Captain Bob knew how to create some comic relief. Known as part of the “phantom duo” with the recently passed Marvin Atkins, those partners would find ways to terrorize the command staff, but always in good humor.

Serving his community didn’t end when Bob hung up the handcuffs. He signed on as a trainer, driver and inspector for both Mayflower and the St. Joseph Transit system. Part of his responsibilities included developing and overseeing driving tests for the employees and backing up one of those rigs was no easy task!

And while we could keep on with his journey of jobs that included auctioneering and co-owning an estate sales business, Second Hand Rose, with his wife, perhaps the bigger part of Bob’s life was found at home.

One of the last thoughts on Bob’s mind was that of his wife, Venetha. While he wrote in his numerous love letters and notes either typed or handwritten on the back of receipts over the years, he always felt as if his words weren’t adequate enough to express his love for the woman who had given him two sons and whom he hoped would want for nothing.

But his love and pride didn’t stop there. Though a straight and narrow type of upbringing, his son, Stephen, would say you always knew where you stood with Dad and that you were loved. And to the many that knew him as Papaw, smiles, hugs and bragging filled the conversations as he talked of each of them.

And during all of the health struggles over the last year or so of his life, Bob knew he was loved by God. He knew sins were forgiven. He would often say he knew who was in charge and when it was your time, it was your time.

May those whose lives he touched, either by words, cuffs or love, know that in the end, there will still be so much more to say but it’s so much more to know how Bob made you feel, loved.

Thank you Dad, Papaw, Bob…your strength, wisdom and downright off handed humor will be carried on. No worries.

Bob Smith left for his eternal home, Dec. 18, 2021 at the age of 83. If you know of a story or would like to learn a few about Bob, family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home. Inurnment will be Friday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. at Sugar Creek Cemetery near Rushville, Mo.