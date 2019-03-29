Obituary

Captain Timothy Travis Owens

1967-2019

Captain Timothy Travis Owens, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully after a long, hard battle with cancer, Thursday, March 28, 2019, with his sweet wife and caretaker, Rachel, and his family by his side.

He was born September 12, 1967 in St. Joseph, MO.

Travis married the love of his life, Rachel McGinness on September 26, 1997.

He was a Class of 1985 Benton graduate. After graduation, he served 4 years active duty in the U.S. Army and 11 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Captain Owens retired from the St. Joseph Fire Department after 25 years of dedicated service. During his service he was a member of the SJFD Honor Guard and a recipient of the SJFD Lifesaving Award. He also served as the I.A.F.F. Local 77 President for several years. Travis was also an EMT and worked on the ambulance for 10 years.

Travis was a member of The Keys Christian Fellowship Church. He and his daughter, Baylor were baptized together on December 20, 2015.

He loved spending time with his family, coaching and watching sports.

Travis was preceded in death by his father, Roger Owens.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Rachel Owens; daughters, Keely Bruckshaw (Taylor), Baylor Owens; son, Jacob McCollum (Mercedes Estes); granddaughter, Addisynn; his mother, Helen (Newberry) Nelson; sister, Tammy Kline (Gregg); brother, Gary Owens, nieces, nephews, and numerous extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Grace Evangelical Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Grace Evangelical Church. The family suggests memorial gifts to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center.