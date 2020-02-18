Carl Calvin Conard, 82, of Country Club, Missouri passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 at his home. He was born October 10, 1937 in Platte County, Missouri son of the late Genevieve "Jenny" & Orville Conard. He married Eleanor Miller on September 22, 1968, at San Diego, CA. He attended Weston High School. Chief Petty Officer Conard retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of service. He was a Deep Sea Saturation Diver, and is a veteran of the Vietnam War (1964 & 1969). He received the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 bronze stars, National Defense Service Medal with 1 bronze star, Republic of Viet Nam Campaign medal, as well as 4 good conduct medals. Carl was very proud of our flag and serving in the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling the USA, and canoeing in Missouri. He was a member of F.R.A. Fleet Reserve Association, D.A.V. Disabled American Veterans, and the N.D.A. Navy Divers Association. Carl was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife, Eleanor Diane Conard of the home, MO, sons: Carl E. Conard, Kansas City, MO, and Steven G. (Erin) Conard, Saugus, CA, step son, Lyle W, Hunter, El Cajon, CA, step-daughter, Cheryl A. Gardner of Country Club Village, MO, brother, Gary G. Gilbert, St. Joseph, MO, sisters: Dorothy Stegal, and Joann Becket-Dassero both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Jason and Jared Crabb, Justin and Jacob Conard, Hannah Conard, Danielle Hunter, great grandchildren: Jared, Tate and Oliver Crabb. The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm Saturday with a Celebration of life at 3:00 p.m. Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Rupp Chapel. Military honors following the Celebration of life at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the DAV Disabled American Veterans. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com