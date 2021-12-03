Clear
Carl Edward Crandell, 74

Carl Edward Crandell, 74, St. Joseph, passed away early Thanksgiving morning Thursday, November 25, 2021 at home, after a recent battle with cancer.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 2:56 PM

He was born August 31, 1947, fifth born to Albert J. "Red" and Opal Mary (Cornelius) Crandell, in St. Joseph.
He was a 1965 graduate of Central High School
Carl served in the U.S. Army in the 1960s. He worked as a carpenter, general contractor and owned multiple restaurants over the years in Missouri and Kansas.
For several years he was a Boy Scouts leader and was involved in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, where he was given the name “Thunder Mouth.”
Carl loved cowboy movies and was an avid sports fan. After living in Lawrence, KS for several years, he was especially fond of KU sports, particularly basketball and he collected major league baseball cards.
He was preceded in death by his son Morgen, ex-wife Tamera (Teeter), his parents, brother, John Crandell, and sister, Mary Crandell.
Survivors include: his sons, Carl Anthony Crandell, Georgia, Sawyer Logan Crandell, St. Joseph, Asher Johnathon Crandell, Salina, Kansas, and Emily Elizabeth Noyes, Liberty, Missouri; his siblings, Donna Kothe (Bill), King City, Missouri, Alberta Crandell, St. Joseph, Albert ‘Al’ F. Crandell, St. Joseph, and Karen Crandell Carter, Columbia, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Paul A. Kothe (Marcia), Macon, Missouri, Jennifer Willoughby (Sean), Lenexa, Kansas, Mary Crandell Santillan, San Diego, California, other extended family; and dear friends.
Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday 12/4/21 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7 North Carriage Dr. St Joseph, MO

