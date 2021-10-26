Carl H. Lewis, 91, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Cameron Missouri hospital.

He was born on April 10, 1930, in Hopkins, MO, to Oliver and Iva Mae (Browning) Lewis. They preceded him in death. He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1947.

Carl joined the US Navy in February of 1949 and was recalled in August 1952 during the Korean War. He proudly served his Country for 3 years.

He married Joyce Swaney on April 10, 1952, in Hopkins.

Carl worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation, and later retired from Midland Engineering, of Maryville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tom Lewis; brothers: Murrin, Ronald, and Paul Lewis; sister and brother in law, Joyce and Dean Noblet; half-brothers: Jim and Raymond Lewis; and his 3 nephews, Dan Lewis, Scott Lewis and Damon Noblet.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce of the home; sons, Tim (Cheryl) Lewis, Bolckow, MO, and Kenneth (Tami) Lewis, Savannah, MO; daughter, Karla (Steve) Rubin, Clarinda, IA, and daughter in law, Kimberlee Lewis, State of Oregon; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Lewis has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery.

No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials can be made in Carl’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.