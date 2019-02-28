Obituary
Carl Lay
1939-2019
Carl Lay, 79, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2018.
He was born August 31, 1939 in Versailles, Kentucky.
Carl enjoyed fishing, camping, road-trips and fixing things.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Elizabeth (Cook) Lay.
Survivors include daughters, Summer Flanagan (David) and April Jack; grandchildren, Fawn, Nora-Blu, and Courtland Jack, Avery Waddle, Dixie Swomley, Cooper and Eliana Flanagan; great-grandson, Damien Jack; brother, Daniel Lay; nephew, Corey Couch.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the National Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
