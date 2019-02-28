Clear
Carl Lay, 79, Savannah, Missouri

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Carl Lay
1939-2019

Carl Lay, 79, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2018.
He was born August 31, 1939 in Versailles, Kentucky.
Carl enjoyed fishing, camping, road-trips and fixing things.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Elizabeth (Cook) Lay.
Survivors include daughters, Summer Flanagan (David) and April Jack; grandchildren, Fawn, Nora-Blu, and Courtland Jack, Avery Waddle, Dixie Swomley, Cooper and Eliana Flanagan; great-grandson, Damien Jack; brother, Daniel Lay; nephew, Corey Couch.
