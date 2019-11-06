Carl LeRoy Bush, 78, of St. Joseph, MO

Carl LeRoy Bush, 78, of St. Joseph, died November 5, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born on August 24, 1941 in Rea, MO. At the age of ten he became the foster son of Dallas and Genevieve Schildknecht.

He was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. LeRoy served on the St. Joseph Baptist Association's Leadership and Spiritual Development Team and was President of the Senior Adult Fellowship. He was also on the Grand Oaks Board for many years and spent many summers with children and youth at camps, and cherished his time there.

Survivors include his wife Ruth Anne, daughter Leigh Anne Poage (David); grandchildren Kylie and Robbie Bush, Riley and Caleb Poage; daughter-in-law Sherene Bush; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his biological parents; his foster parents; son Ryan Bush; sisters Bea Burr, Betty Bland; brothers Robert and Caleb Bush, Tom Orwick, and Jack Moore.

He loved books and had a large library. He volunteered at the Rolling Hills Library in their used book store, "Books Revisited" for many years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Savannah Cemetery.