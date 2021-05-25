Carl Michiel McDaniel 73, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 in a St. Joseph, MO hospital. He was born April 5, 1948 in Kansas City, KS, son of the late Mary and Lloyd McDaniel. He married Cheryl Pendleton on December 21, 1968, and she survives of the home. He served in the United States Army, during the Viet Nam Era. Carl worked at Quaker Oats, and retired after 33 years of service upon closing. He then worked at the Savannah Middle School in the maintenance dept, and retired from there also. He enjoyed hunting, and his trips to Colorado, fishing and gardening, and he was a member of King Hill Mason Lodge #376 A.F. & A.M., and the Quaker Old Timers Club. He was a Baptist. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Amy McDaniel, 1 grandchild and a sister, Sherry Graham. Survivors include: wife, Cheryl McDaniel of of the home, daughters, Beth (Mark) Crabtree and Wendy (Charlie) Pusateri of St. Joseph, MO., sons; Carl M McDaniel Jr. and Robert Saliger Jr. both of Union Star, MO, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 grandchild and 1 great grandchild on the way, and two sisters; Carolyn (Dan) Sponsel, Texas and Becky Caruthers, Kansas City, MO.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Friday, May 21, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, brother Lloyd Graham officiating. The family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Union Star Cemetery, Union Star, MO. Memorials are requested to the Shriners Hospital for Children.