Carl Vincent Keith, 75

Carl Vincent Keith
1944-2020

Carl Vincent Keith, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
He was born December 2, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Aaron and Myrtle (Davis) Keith.
Carl married Debra Thomas January 8, 1982. She survives of the home.
He was a member of the High Twelve, Masonic Lodge, Cosby Lodge, St. Joseph Lodge, Charity Zeredatha and numerous other memberships.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Aaron Keith, Jr and Charles Keith.
Additional survivors include daughters, Ashley Keith, Michelle Garrett (Tim); and several grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

