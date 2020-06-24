Clear

Carlene May Iams, 79

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 1:58 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Carlene May Iams
1940-2020

Osborn, MO….Carlene May Iams, age 79, was born November 11, 1940 at Alma, Kansas, the daughter of Willam Enoch and Millie (Seley) Iams and passed away June 17, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Kirk and Randy Iams; Siblings, Clara, Faye, Anna, and Robert Iams; and grandson, Jewel Iams.

Survivors include daughter, Anita Iams; four grandchildren, Marvin Iams, Anita Mechelle, Roderick Harvey, Jr, Stanley Harvey; and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Contributions in lieu of Flowers: Love Offerings to Family. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

