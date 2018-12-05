Carley Lynn Garcia December 04, 1982 - December 03, 2018

Carley Lynn Growcock-Garcia, 35, of Maryville, MO, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at the St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. She passed surrounded by her loving family.

Carley was born December 4, 1982 in Maryville, MO. Her parents are Sam and Tonya Growcock of Maryville.

She was preceded in death by her uncle Robert Growcock Jr. and cousins Jeff Partridge and Dalton Lee Growcock.

She lived most of her entire life in the Maryville area. She was a 2001 graduate of Maryville High School.

Her job was as a CNA in home health care. She truly loved her profession. She also worked and enjoyed working as beautician. She was an avid reader. Carley was an organ donor.

She married Monique Garcia, they later separated.

Carley is survived by her fiancée Chris Peria who she loved deeply.

Her other survivors included: her two children Aiden Cole Garcia and Lucas Daniel Sybert of Maryville, her parents, Sam and Tonya Growcock, grandparents Robert and Emma Growcock Sr. of Maryville, grandmother Anita Estraca of Maryville, and grandfather Junior Estraca of Caruthersville, MO, a brother William Growcock of Overland Park, KS, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Carley has been cremated as per her wishes under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville,MO.

A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at 10:30 AM at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.

The family will meet with family and friends for one hour prior to the service.

An inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.