Carlotta Jo "CJ" Trauernicht 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, September 05, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Memorial Service Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, September 05, 2019 2:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Carlotta's Obituary
Carlotta Jo "CJ" Trauernicht 66, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday September 2, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born August 26, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Rosalinda & Carl Obersteadt. She married Jon Trauernicht in 2006. She graduated from Benton High School Class of 1971. She was a Homemaker. She was crafty with her hands, and enjoyed woodworking and loved her animals, and Classical music. C. J. was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister. She is survived by husband, Jon Trauernicht of the home, son, Ronnie Bennett, step sons, Jonathon Ebling, Jason Trauernicht, and Travis Trauernicht, step daughter, Tracy Trauernicht, several grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home

