Carmen Lawson Brown, 93

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:10 PM

Carmen Lawson Brown 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri hospital. She was born March 3, 1928 in Phoenix, Arizona, daughter of the late Dolores & Ramon Lopez. She loved to sing, and play the guitar, and she was a great cook. She was a Jehovah Witness. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, and son, David Moreno. She is survived by daughter, Irma (Richard) Sprague, sons, Robert Moreno (Constance Croak), and Ernie Moreno, granddaughter, Stephanie Bauman, and grandson, Paul (Kim) Sprague, and five great grandchildren. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time.

