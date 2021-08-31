Clear
Carol A. Mix, 80

Carol A. Mix, 80, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:22 PM

Carol was born on December 23, 1940 in Elwood, Kansas to George D. and Ethyl May (Thompson) Weythman.

She worked factory work all her life.

Carol married Leroy Mix on June 23, 1984 in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in death on February 29, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors: children, Debbie May (Darwin Sr.), Kansas City, Missouri, Michael Clifton, St. Joseph, Missouri, Stacy Herrington (Toyia), Boliver, Missouri, Angel Mix, Helena, Missouri and Ted Mix, St. Joseph, Missouri.

5 Grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service: 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 17, 2021

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Monday.

Due to the rise in Covid, family suggest face mask required.

Visitation: 11:00 A.M Tuesday morning 1 hour prior to service.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

www.harmanrohde.com

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
