Carol A. Mix, 80, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home.

Carol was born on December 23, 1940 in Elwood, Kansas to George D. and Ethyl May (Thompson) Weythman.

She worked factory work all her life.

Carol married Leroy Mix on June 23, 1984 in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in death on February 29, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors: children, Debbie May (Darwin Sr.), Kansas City, Missouri, Michael Clifton, St. Joseph, Missouri, Stacy Herrington (Toyia), Boliver, Missouri, Angel Mix, Helena, Missouri and Ted Mix, St. Joseph, Missouri.

5 Grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service: 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 17, 2021

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Monday.

Due to the rise in Covid, family suggest face mask required.

Visitation: 11:00 A.M Tuesday morning 1 hour prior to service.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

