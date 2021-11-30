Clear
Carol Allison (Schultz) Guier, 67

Carol Allison (Schultz) Guier, 67, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:26 PM

Carol was born on December 10, 1953 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Edward and Betty (Shankle) Schultz.

Carol is a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.

She married Roger Guier on April 15, 1978. He survives of the home. Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

Additional survivors include her daughter, Gillian Ewart (Nicholas), brother Edward Schultz and one granddaughter.

Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Inurnment at the Bellevue Cemetery, Leona, Kansas.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Pilots to the Rescue.

