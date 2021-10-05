Clear
Carol Ann Brower, 59

Carol Ann Brower, 59, died September 9th, 2021 at her home after a long and tenuous illness.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:32 PM

Carol was born July 28th 1962 in St Joseph, to Donald and Margaret Lambing.

She was born and raised in St. Joseph. Carol graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1980.

In May of 1990, Carol married Gregory S. Brower, who survives her of the home along with her son Preston Brower.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are her sister Donna Lambing and her brother Donald Lambing, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Carol was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in St Joseph.

Carol loved her family, friends, and her puppies.

Carol retired from Lamar Outdoor Advertising (selling those darn billboards, her dream job) in Jan 2016.

Now, the fun part: Carol was an energetic, caring, and loving person who touched everyone who ever met her. Her contagious smile, attitude, and faith, even through the toughest and darkest of times, were what made her who she was and why we all loved her. She had a fire there that lit everyone up or in a case or two, burned it all down. We will all miss her dearly!

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In place of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to; The Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

