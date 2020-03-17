Carol Ann Wills
1953 – 2020
Cameron, MO- Carol Ann (Ford) Wills, 66, of Cameron, passed away March 16, 2020. Carol was born September 18, 1953 in Fort Scott, KS, to Calvin and Carolyn (Rawlings) Ford.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, and son Shawn Michael Swink.
Survivors: sons, Christopher (Kristi) Swink, Matthew (Sarah) Swink; daughter, Cindy (Mark) Sanders; brother, Gary Ford, and sister Robin Ford, eight grandchildren, Dillon, Sasha, Lorna, Owen, Ian, Paisley, Piper and Knox; great-granddaughter Evalyn.
Mrs. Wills will be cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, services at a later date.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.
