Carol Ann Limley, 64

Carol Ann Limley, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November, 19, 2020.

She was born January 12, 1956, in St. Joseph to Wendall and Alberta (Walker) Brown.
Carol married Raymond Antione Limley on June 15, 1991. He survives of the home.
She had worked as a customer service manager at the Methodist Hospital, Marcus Service Station, CVS and Ray’s Auto Barn.
Carol enjoyed traveling and going to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband; sisters-in-law, Betty Fanning and Dorothy Legg; and brothers-in-law, David and Charles Limley.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.

