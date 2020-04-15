Carol Ann (McGrew) Tucker, 76, Gower, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on June 15, 1941, to Robert Leighton McGrew and Mary Jane (Roskowski) McGrew.
Carol graduated from Central High School and was married to Jimmy Tucker on July 3, 1976. Mr. Tucker survives of the home.
She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Lee McBride, St. Joseph, Missouri and Mary Frances Allsbury, Kansas City, Missouri; three nieces, Dr. Melinda Roney and Cindy McElwee, Kansas City, Missouri and Laura Marriott, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Related Content
- Carol Ann (McGrew) Tucker, 76
- Carol Ann Laughlin (Souders), 75
- Carol Ann (Ford) Wills, 66
- Carol Sue Yager 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Carol Ann White August 10, 1950 - November 12, 2018
- Mary Ann Kneib-Sadler, 76, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Louise Carol Ragland 1942-2018
- Carol Hansen (Boydston), 75
- Carol Jean Hines, 69
- Carole Florence Bertol, 79
Scroll for more content...