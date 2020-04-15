Clear
Carol Ann (McGrew) Tucker, 76

Services are private.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 10:03 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Carol Ann (McGrew) Tucker, 76, Gower, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on June 15, 1941, to Robert Leighton McGrew and Mary Jane (Roskowski) McGrew.
Carol graduated from Central High School and was married to Jimmy Tucker on July 3, 1976. Mr. Tucker survives of the home.
She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Lee McBride, St. Joseph, Missouri and Mary Frances Allsbury, Kansas City, Missouri; three nieces, Dr. Melinda Roney and Cindy McElwee, Kansas City, Missouri and Laura Marriott, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery.

