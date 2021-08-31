Clear
Carol Ann Pope, 75

Carol Ann Pope, 75, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Kirksville, MO.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 12:33 PM

Carol was born in St. Joseph, MO, on December 18, 1945. Her parents were Joseph and Ila (Smith) Hanig. She had lived most all her life in the area. She was of the Catholic faith.

She graduated from high school in Burlington Junction, MO, and had taken some college courses in Maryville.

Carol retired from the St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, after 30 years of service.

On June 14, 1985, Carol was united in marriage to Robert D. “Bob” Pope, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Her survivors include her children; Leroy (Kris) Runyon, Hastings, IA, Debby (Evan) Foreman, Kirksville, MO, and Tim (Michelle) Runyon, Hastings, IA; her stepchildren: Evelyn (George) Callow, Graham, MO, Susan (Tad) Henggeler, Maryville, MO, Robert (Kitty) Pope, Maryville, MO, and Mike (Debbie) Pope, Shenandoah, IA; her brothers, Mike (Cindy) Hanig, Burlington Junction, MO, and Phil Hanig, Alexandria, Virginia; 20 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob, on July 11, 2020; sister Kathy Hanig, and her brother, Steve Hanig.

Carol enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was creative in her garden, with crafts, and making a beautiful home. She liked to help others and enjoyed a glass of wine in the evening with friends. She always had an infectious laugh.

Carol has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial graveside services will be at 1:00 PM, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mosaic Maryville Hospice, or to the Maryville Garden Club.

