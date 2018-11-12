Clear

Carol Ann White August 10, 1950 - November 12, 2018

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 7:45 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Carol Ann White
1950-2018

Carol Ann White, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018.
She was born August 10, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert and Kathryn (Webb) Lorenz.
Carol married Robert F. White April 14, 1972. He preceded her in death December 9, 2017.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and niece, Wendy Kirschbaum.
Survivors include brothers, Bob and Larry Lorenz; nephew, Shawn Lorenz (Kristi); nieces, Dana Lorenz, Amy Cline-Shelton (Mike), Sara Berry; mother-in-law, Carolyn Garver; sister-in-law, Mary Weddle (Del); great-nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Garet, Dakota, Gentry, Colt, Jhett; and beloved dog, Rowdy.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
For the middle to late part of the workweek, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast as high pressure moves east allowing winds to switch up to the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the lower 40s by Wednesday. We'll be back up to near average in the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday & Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events