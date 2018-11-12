Carol Ann White August 10, 1950 - November 12, 2018

Carol Ann White

1950-2018

Carol Ann White, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018.

She was born August 10, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert and Kathryn (Webb) Lorenz.

Carol married Robert F. White April 14, 1972. He preceded her in death December 9, 2017.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and niece, Wendy Kirschbaum.

Survivors include brothers, Bob and Larry Lorenz; nephew, Shawn Lorenz (Kristi); nieces, Dana Lorenz, Amy Cline-Shelton (Mike), Sara Berry; mother-in-law, Carolyn Garver; sister-in-law, Mary Weddle (Del); great-nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Garet, Dakota, Gentry, Colt, Jhett; and beloved dog, Rowdy.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.