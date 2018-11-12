Carol Ann White
1950-2018
Carol Ann White, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018.
She was born August 10, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert and Kathryn (Webb) Lorenz.
Carol married Robert F. White April 14, 1972. He preceded her in death December 9, 2017.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and niece, Wendy Kirschbaum.
Survivors include brothers, Bob and Larry Lorenz; nephew, Shawn Lorenz (Kristi); nieces, Dana Lorenz, Amy Cline-Shelton (Mike), Sara Berry; mother-in-law, Carolyn Garver; sister-in-law, Mary Weddle (Del); great-nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Garet, Dakota, Gentry, Colt, Jhett; and beloved dog, Rowdy.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Carol Ann White August 10, 1950 - November 12, 2018
- Beth Ann (Caldwell) Roberts February 26, 1950 - April 11, 2018
- Carol Adams April 16, 1945 - August 11, 2018
- Gail Ann Parker November 28, 1959 - November 02, 2018
- Ruth Ann Crawford March 23, 1925 - August 30, 2018
- Georgia "Georgi" Anne Cargill November 26, 1951 - September 7, 2018
- Louise Carol Ragland 1942-2018
- Carol Hansen (Boydston), 75
- Joyce Ann Moore, 1936 - 2018
- Nancy Sue Hixson March 23, 1950 - April 19, 2018