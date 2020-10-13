Clear
Carol Compton, 68

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 4:21 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Carol Compton, 68 a St. Joseph resident, passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at her home. Carol married Carl Compton August 27, 1970. She was a graduate of Lafayette high school in 1970. Carol was a well accomplished realtor for over 33 years. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Carol had two sons and two grandchildren she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her mother Nellie Maddox. At her request, no services will be held.

