Carol's Obituary

Carol G. Wilhelm, 86, Savannah, MO, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at LaVerna Village in Savannah.

She was born on October 20, 1933 in Brooks, Iowa to the late Thomas and Ruby Davis.

She was a graduate of Corning (Ia.) High School and began an eclectic working career holding positions with a grocery store, and McCalands Drug Store, she then served as a secretary and dispatcher for the Adams County (Ia.) Sheriff's Office and a substitute mail carrier at the Corning, (Ia.) Post Office.

Carol married Wilson Wilhelm on February 28, 1987 in Villisca, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2010.

In addition to Her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her daughter; Connie Walters, step-daughter Michelle Nasi and step-grandson; Bryce Wilhelm.

Mrs. Wilhelm is survived by a son; Andrew (Kim) Lundquist, daughters; Rhonda (Scott) Wade, and Val (Gary) Goldsmith, step-children; Tom (Barbara) Wilhelm, Rex (Hope) Wilhelm, Heather Nasi, Judy (Brian) Pierson, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her caregiver and friend; Margery Coulter.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel where the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will be held at the Guss Cemetery in Guss, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Andrew County Senior Center or the Savannah United Methodist Church.

Guss Cemetery

1344-1350 Elk Avenue

Villisca, Iowa 50864

1350-1344 Elk Ave, Villisca, IA 50864 This is located 6 miles north of Clarinda, Ia on U.S. 71 Highway..., and then east on Hwy J-20 for 6.8 miles, and then south on Elk Ave (N-26) for 3/4 of a mile.