Carol Gilpin

1928-2020

Carol H. Gilpin, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.

She was born October 31, 1928, in Hinsdale, Illinois to Gardner and Imogene (Burns) Howland.

Carol graduated from Downers Grove High School where she was active in musicals and girls’ intramurals for which she received the GAA Cup during her senior year. She attended Knox College where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and then attended Iowa State University. Carol graduated from the University of California—Berkeley with a Bachelors’ degree in Home Economics.

She moved to St. Joseph in 1952 where she raised her four surviving children. After receiving her teaching certification from Missouri Western with the first graduating class in 1969, Carol taught at Central High School for 23 years in the History Department. She also enjoyed being the scorekeeper at Central for both basketball and football games for many years.

Carol was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church. Prior to joining Brookdale, she belonged to Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a church Elder and the Clerk of Session for several years. Over her lifetime she was a 70-year church choir member. Mom loved her church families.

Music was very important in Mom’s life. As a young mother she sang at funerals for Rupp Funeral Home to earn extra money for her family. Many have remembered our Mother playing albums in her CHS classroom during exams and moving to the music. Even at her last residence, she has been remembered as a fun person who loved to sing and dance at the holiday parties.

Our mother enjoyed Jeopardy, trivia, Sudoku, crossword puzzles and sports of all kinds. Memorable sports experiences include skipping a day of high school to attend game seven of the 1945 World Series—the last World Series game the Chicago Cubs played for 71 years; attending two Final Fours to see her nephew’s teams play; and traveling to see her grandson Graham quarterback his Florida Atlantic University team. She loved to travel to her daughter Mary’s house in Los Angeles, California, and the Carolinas. She was an avid knitter and many family and friends have been the fortunate recipients of her afghans, scarves and baby blankets, many of which were sent on international mission trips and given to local charities.

Mom was an excellent cook and really knew how to stretch a dollar. She had a wonderful sense of humor, quick wit and loved a good pun. She could talk with anyone and being around teenagers for decades contributed to that gift.

Most of all Mom loved God and her family. She was a very loving mother who wouldn’t hesitate to do anything for her family. She will be dearly missed but we take comfort knowing that she is in the presence of our Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her son Edward, her parents, her sister, Jean Isabel Tozer; brothers, Gardner Stuart Howland, Jr. and Robert Lee Howland.

Survivors include children, Richard Gilpin (Millie), Ann Weston (Don), Douglas Gilpin (Lara), Mary Wilbert (John); grandchildren, Joel Gerhardt, Merryl Nik-Khah, Douglas Gerhardt, Graham Wilbert, Sarah Wilbert, Brett Gilpin, Gardner Gilpin, Jacqueline Gilpin, Step-grandchildren Michael and Nicholas Weston, great-grandchildren, Alexander and Amelia; five step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Our family wants to thank the staffs of: Vintage Gardens, Mosaic Life Care, Carriage Square and Three Oaks Hospice for their care and compassion of our Mother in the last phase of her life.

Our family wants to thank the staffs of: Vintage Gardens, Mosaic Life Care, Carriage Square and Three Oaks Hospice for their care and compassion of our Mother in the last phase of her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held later at Brookdale Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Brookdale Presbyterian Church or the National Alzheimer's Association.