Wathena, Kansas - Carol J. (Burnham) Studer, 91, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home.

Carol was born on November 29, 1927 in Lodi, California to Victor and Zora (Dehart) Burnham.

Carol married Bernard Studer. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1987.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Brian Studer on March 22, 2016.

Survivors; daughters, Patricia Gower, Lisa Studer, Paula Studer and Sheila Shipley

Sons, Michael Studer, Dan Studer and Philip Studer

numreous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Sister, Virginia Gardenhire and brother, Jack Burnham both of California.

Family graveside service at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Samaritan’s Purse, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriner’s Temple.