Carol Jean Derc 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born June 19, 1940 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Geraldine and Charles Scott. She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart class of 1958 and married Robert Derc on October 30, 1961. She worked at American National Bank, and retired from the U.S. Bank as a bank teller. She enjoyed crocheting, and crafts, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carol was a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert "Bob" William Derc, and her parents. Survivors include, three daughters: Pamela West, Lori Derc and Rebecca Bright, all of St. Joseph, MO, 6 grandchildren, Tyler (Chelsea), Megan (Dustin), Joshua, Mindy, Alissa, and Adair, 9 great grandchildren, Jacob, Cayson, Chloe, Emberlyn, Elizabeth, Jace, Traven, Carter, and Hadley, numerous nieces and nephews, 2 cousins, and her sister-in-law, Kay Walker of St. Joseph, MO.

Private family funeral service, with public live stream: 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Rosary 2:00 pm followed by funeral service. Viewing and register book available from 2:00 to 6:00 PM, Wednesday, Rupp Funeral Home. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Carol Derc Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com