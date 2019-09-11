Carol Jean Helms (Andrews), 65, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Carol J. Helms

1954-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Carol Jean Helms, 65, Cameron, passed away on September 10, 2019.

Carol was born March 18, 1954 in Boise, Idaho to Roy and Bettie (Bramblett) Andrews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She was a 1972 graduate of Grant Park High School, Grant Park, IL.

Carol worked as a coordinator for Social Services at the Village Green Senior Housing and then St. Patrick’s Manor in Cameron, before retiring. After retirement, Carol was a fulltime caregiver to her husband, Steve. They married on July 1, 2000 in Cameron, MO.

Survivors: husband, Stephen, of the home; twin daughters, Chrissy (Chad) Fink, Abilene, KS and Cathy (Billy) Hansen, Abilene, KS; son, Jacoby Andrews, Cameron; brother, Roy (Lorie) Andrews, Beecher, IL; sister, Brenda (Mark) Chamberlain, Abilene, KS; 5 grandchildren, Caitlyn, Chesney, Drew, Cash and Blake; niece, Korie Andrews.

Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Services in Abilene, Kansas to be determined at a later date. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.