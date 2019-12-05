Carol Jean Hines, 69

Carol (Park) Hines, age 69 passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born July 1, 1950 to Carlos and Jean (Collor) Park. Carol married Michael Hollan on May 17, 1969.

To this marriage was born three children, Stacy, Brian, and Kimberly.

Carol married longtime companion Doug Hines on September 28, 2019. Carol is survived by her husband Doug Hines; son, Brian (Janet) Hollan; daughter; Kimberly (Mark) Clark; brother; Gary (Mary) Park; grandchildren; Taylor Baldwin, Ethan Baldwin, Henry Clark, Tyler Clark, Britanee Hollan, Alexis Hollan and Tevin Hollan, nephews; Jason (Stacey) Park, Randy (Danielle) Park; niece; Jenni (Derek) Hinkle and great nieces and nephew.

Carol attended Benton High School and graduated in 1968. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Stacy Hollan and sister Patty Al1ison.

Family was very important to Carol and she enjoyed spending time with them. She was an avid Kansas City Royals fan and watched EVERY GAME.

She enjoyed doing counted cross stitching, crossword puzzles, painting by number and annual trips to Branson with family and friends.

The family will receive friends 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM. Inurnment; Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter of Kansas City, Missouri