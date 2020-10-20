Clear
Carol Jean Joseph, 92

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 2:54 PM
Carol Jean Joseph, 92, of St. Joseph, formerly of Eldon, MO, died Monday, October 19, 2020. Jean was born January 30, 1928 in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Harold and Stella Faye (Hodge) Berry.

Prior to retirement she was a licensed beautician. Jean was a member of New Life Assembly of God in Barnett, MO. She loved to sing hymns, study the Bible and teach Sunday School.

She married Lawrence Joseph on September 10, 1961, and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter Kim Plummer (Gerald) of St. Joseph; step-daughter Laurie Seifert (William) of Roseville, CA; grandchildren, Jim Seifert of Woodlands, TX, Dan Seifert of Huffman, TX, John Plummer of Los Angeles, CA, Lorelei Burns of St. Joseph, Jeremy Plummer of Branson; seven great-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jean was a devoted wife and mother. She was full of life and loved having fun. She was very involved with all Kim's school activities as room mother and chaperone. Jean liked harmless practical jokes - she was like Lucille Ball.

Jean has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel of St. Joseph, MO. Services will be held at a later date.

